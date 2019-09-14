



— Police are trying to identify three people accused of robbing a teenager in Queens earlier this week.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday at the corner of Andrews Avenue and 55th Street.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street when three unknown individuals approached him from behind and put him in a chokehold.

One suspect allegedly pulled out a knife while the other two took the victim’s cell phone, ear buds and $10 cash. All three then ran off. They were last seen heading down Metropolitan Avenue towards Flushing Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention.

All three suspects are believed to be 16-18 years old. Police say one suspect was a Hispanic male with a light complexion. The other two suspects were black males with dark complexions.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.