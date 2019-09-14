CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Suffolk County police say an impaired driver led officers on a chase for over an hour early Saturday morning.

An officer first spotted the man — identified as 50-year-old Thomas Celeste, of Mastic — driving erratically on Montauk Highway, west of William Floyd Parkway, around 12:15 a.m.

When the officer tried to pull Celeste over, he sped off.

Suffolk County Police say they tracked the vehicle with aviation and a patrol officer used stop sticks to disable the van.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the William Floyd Parkway in Shirley around 1:40 a.m.

Celeste was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

