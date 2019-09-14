Comments
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police say an impaired driver led officers on a chase for over an hour early Saturday morning.
An officer first spotted the man — identified as 50-year-old Thomas Celeste, of Mastic — driving erratically on Montauk Highway, west of William Floyd Parkway, around 12:15 a.m.
When the officer tried to pull Celeste over, he sped off.
Suffolk County Police say they tracked the vehicle with aviation and a patrol officer used stop sticks to disable the van.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the William Floyd Parkway in Shirley around 1:40 a.m.
Celeste was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.