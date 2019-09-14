Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A veterans outreach event took some of America’s heroes straight through Manhattan – on horseback.
The 20-mile “Trail to Zero” ride started at Central Park and paused for a moment of silence at the World Trade Center.
The ride doesn’t just recognize the lives lost in war, but also those lost to suicide.
“Honestly it’s just so fulfilling the feeling you get… We see every day at the farm that these guys heal and we hear so many times that they save people’s lives and I can attest to that,” veteran Mitchell Reno said about the horses in Saturday’s event.
The Trail to Zero was also held during what is currently Suicide Awareness Month.