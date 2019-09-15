



— Next month, thousands of people are going to hop on their bikes and hit the road for a great cause.

It’s the annual Bike MS NYC, raising money for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Mark and Susan Quigley met at Bike MS NYC in 1991 and got married a year later.

Susan Quigley says her mother suffered from MS and she herself has a mild form of MS.

“The fear of when symptoms might come, because symptoms can come and go, I literally ran my family ragged in Paris because you say, I may not get back again because you don’t know what 10 years from now will be. So it’s a little unnerving. It’s one of the scariest parts, is the uncertainty of the disease,” she said.

Daphne Mack of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society says the nonprofit organization exists so “people like Susan can live their best lives.”

Events like Bike MS NYC help raise funds to support programming, support groups, resources and research.

Mark Quigley says Bike MS NYC is a family event and casual cyclists are welcome to participate.

Bike MS NYC takes place on Sunday, Oct. 20.

For more information, click here: newyork.cbslocal.com/bike-ms-nyc