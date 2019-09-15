Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a wild multi-vehicle crash right off the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
It happened off Exit 30 at Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Videos posted to Twitter show a white SUV somehow landed on top of a black car, which appeared to be parked.
Four vehicles were possibly involved.
The FDNY says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Two others involved refused medical attention.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.