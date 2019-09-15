Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The temperature is dropping, the leaves are about to start changing color and the nights are growing longer. You know what that means — fall harvest is here!
Some of your favorite vegetables and fruits are in season, perfect for those hearty entrees that feed our soul.
Marc Sherry, of Old Homestead Steakhouse, stopped by to help you make the most of the fall season.
Oven-Roasted Caramelized Root Vegetables
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cut beets, turnip, parsnip, yam and carrots into chunks
- Spread vegetables on a greased baking pan
- In a small bowl, mix fresh thyme, rosemary, nutmeg, brown sugar, and salt and pepper to taste
- Drizzle vegetables in olive oil
- Sprinkle spice mixture evenly over vegetables
- Roast vegetables in oven, stirring occasionally until they have a caramelized coating