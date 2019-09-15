



— Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in New York State on Sunday.

The ban would affect all flavors expect for tobacco and menthol.

This is the latest in a number of recent calls for action as the concern about vaping grows nationwide. There have been hundreds of reports of vaping-related illnesses and at least six related deaths across the country, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other officials to urge the public to stop vaping.

“Vaping is dangerous. It’s addicting millions of young people to nicotine at a very early age, some would argue earlier than cigarettes actually introduced young people to … nicotine,” Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo, 68% of people who vape use flavored products, which are highly attractive to younger vape users.

“Names like bubble gum, cotton candy, Cap’n Crunch … these are obviously targeted to young people and highly effective at targeting young people,” Cuomo said.

Dr. Howard Zucker, the Department of Health commissioner, will hold an emergency meeting with the Public Health and Health Planning Council this week. The council has the authority to issue an emergency regulation enacting the ban.

“This is such an important issue. It’s evolving. It’s changing every day and we need to tackle this as fast as possible,” Zucker said. “We saw this with tobacco. We saw this decades ago. We don’t need to repeat history. I think we need to tackle this right now and do it fast.”

“The vaping companies’ only rationale is, well, we’re better than cigarettes. OK, so, instead of hitting myself on the head with a metal pipe, I’ll hit myself on the head with a wooden stick. The metal pipe is worse. Yeah, no, I understand the metal pipe is worse, but the wooden stick isn’t great either, right?” Cuomo said.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said his administration was trying to ban all non-tobacco flavored vaping products from the market, but Cuomo said he’s not willing to wait for action from the federal government.

“I’ve been disappointed time and time and time again. The political influence of these companies is not to be underestimated. These are very powerful business interests. If you listen to their spokespeople, they threaten the president politically with the power of their user, customer base, which is now addicted, so I’m not relying or waiting for the federal government,” Cuomo said.

Officials hope to begin enforcing the ban as soon as Oct. 4.

Several organizations released statements after Cuomo’s announcement, urging stronger action.

Bill Sherman, managing director of government relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, released the following statement:

“We call on Governor Cuomo to amend his proposal immediately to include mint and menthol flavored e-cigarettes. Exempting menthol e-cigarettes from this rule makes no sense. This emergency rule has glaring holes that will allow the tobacco industry to continue to lure our kids with menthol e-cigarettes. Mint and menthol are candy flavors to our kids. That’s why at least 64% of the youth who report using e-cigarettes, use menthol e-cigarettes. We need the legislature to act urgently to restrict the sale of all flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes. Without comprehensive actions tobacco companies will continue to lure our kids into addiction with menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products like cigars and hookah.”

Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, also criticized not banning menthol e-cigarettes:

“The Lung Association opposes today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo regarding flavored e-cigarettes in New York. The Governor had the opportunity to take decisive action, but instead left menthol e-cigarettes on the marketplace. While today’s announcement was well-intentioned, it will drive our youth to use menthol flavored products in even greater numbers. We will continue to work towards the permanent removal of all flavored tobacco including e-cigarettes from the marketplace. Flavors have been shown to initiate kids to tobacco use and a lifetime of addiction and tobacco-related death and disease. We call on the New York State Legislature to pass legislation to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes, cigars, and menthol cigarettes.”

Cuomo and Zucker say some data that suggests the menthol vaping flavor is helpful for those who are trying to stop smoking menthol cigarettes, which is why menthol is not included in the ban.

The governor also says next year, they will propose legislation that will ban vaping advertising directed towards young people.

“Current vaping companies that were subject to the 1998 Tobacco Master settlement are already prohibited from marketing tobacco products to young people. New companies that were not part of the tobacco settlement in 1998 are not so prohibited. We would pass a law in the state that says all such companies are prohibited from marketing to young people,” Cuomo said.

Additionally, state police and the Department of Health will work together to conduct undercover investigations across the state in an effort to crack down on retailers found selling tobacco and vaping products to underage individuals.

Retailers who are caught will face criminal penalties in addition to civil penalties.