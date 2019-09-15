Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York man has been arrested in connection to a New Jersey shooting that left a young man critically injured.
The incident happened on Sept. 12.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says a 19-year-old man was found shot in the back on Burns Avenue in the Borough of Lodi. He was taken to a local medical center, where he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Authorities investigated and as a result, 20-year-old Alan Falcone, of Washington Heights, was arrested Saturday in the Bronx.
Falcone is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.