By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a much brighter and warmer finish to the weekend as temps were in the low 80s for many spots away from the coast. Expect mostly clear and comfortable conditions continuing tonight with temps in the mid 60s around NYC, with upper 50s in the ‘burbs.
Tomorrow will be another nice and warm day, albeit with a few more clouds moving through. A weak disturbance passing through the area will bring those clouds and the slightest chance of an isolated shower, about 10% risk. Most spots will stay dry though.
The rest of the week ahead features spectacular, sunny and pleasant conditions with temps in the low and mid 70s mid-week, eventually reaching the low 80s by weekend. Enjoy!