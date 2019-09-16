Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A traffic stop in Queens ended with two NYPD officers being dragged by the car.
Police say it happened at 89th Avenue and 95th Street in Ozone Park around 2 p.m.
During the traffic stop, police say the driver sped off, dragging one officer a short distance. The other was officer was knocked to the ground and hit by the tire.
The two officers have injuries to their knees, elbows and wrists.
Police are still looking for the car and the driver.