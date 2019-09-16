



— The NYPD is investigating a video that shows a child outside a window of a high-rise building in the Bronx.

CBS2’s Reena Roy spoke with the child’s mother on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of people were down on the ground watching in terror on Saturday at around 7 p.m. The 3-year-old boy was way up right outside of his family’s 13th floor window of the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue.

There are heart-stopping moments on the cellphone video. People who live in the building called for help as they prayed the child would not fall. At one point, the child is seen leaning over before going back inside.

Many were left wondering where the child’s mother was. She told Roy she was right inside their apartment, cooking while her son and his younger brother watched TV in the living room. That’s when she says the little boy, who is autistic, ripped open the plastic on the side of the AC unit and crawled out. She said she had no idea what was happening until people ran upstairs knocking on the door to tell her. She did not want to be identified, but told Roy she is so thankful her baby is okay and promised that her three children are in good hands.

“If it wasn’t for God my son wouldn’t be alive today, because it’s a miracle from God. I want people to know I’m a good mother. I’m not a monster,” she said.

The NYPD and Administration for Children’s Services are both investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the boy’s mother told CBS2 there were window guards in place, but she took them out a few months ago to put in the AC unit. The guards have since been reinstalled by NYCHA.