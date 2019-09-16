



– The express service on the F line begins this morning for Manhattan -bound trains.

The new F express will provide some major relief for riders between Coney Island and Manhattan. Until now those commuters had to deal with stopping at 26 stations with no express option, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

Each weekday, Monday to Friday, two express trains will take off from Coney Island at 7:07 a.m. and 7:29 a.m. and head Manhattan-bound.

Those trains will skip all stops between Church Avenue and Jay Street/MetroTech stations with one stop in between.

The F line currently operates local service on a 26 station segment from Broadway-Lafayette Street to Coney Island, the longest local service portion of any subway line.

Southern Brooklyn customers traveling to and from midtown Manhattan can spend 50 minutes or more in each direction.

Officials say now their rides will cut down dramatically.

For those whose stops will be skipped by this express train, they can still take their local G train.

Those looking for the express train should look for the F in the diamond, the symbol of all the express trains

This morning Transit President Andy Byford is making the debut ride from Coney Island this morning at 7:07 a.m.