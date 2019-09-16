Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds in Harlem, and now the search is on for the gunman.
The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday night on W. 145th Street, near Malcolm X Boulevard.
Police say a 37-year-old was shot in the abdomen and a 43-year-old was shot in the face.
Both men are being treated at Harlem Hospital.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting.
