NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new co-host of the CBS daytime Emmy-award winning show The Talk stopped by CBS2 Monday.
Marie Osmond joined the ladies at the table as the show returned for its 10th season last week.
Osmond, who replaces Sara Gilbert, says she’s extremely honored to be part of the show.
She says the show has a little bit for everyone.
“Sit down, you’ll laugh, you’ll learn, you’ll cry a little just depending on what the topics are. Boy, for me, it’s a great way to just pick up what’s going on really fast,” she said.
Osmond says she appreciated the immediate feedback from the live audience.
You can watch The Talk live weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS2.