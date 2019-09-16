Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll be dealing with more clouds today and perhaps some passing showers. Even so, they look to be more of a nuisance than anything with most of them being on the light-end. Outside of that, expect a slightly cooler day with highs in the 70s.
Evening showers will swing through and give way to clearing skies thereafter. Temperatures will be running a little cooler than last night with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunshine dominates tomorrow as high-pressure nudges in from the north. Expect seasonal temperatures with very low humidity levels.
As for Wednesday, we’re in for another mostly sunny day with highs around 70°.