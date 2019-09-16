



Purdue Pharma , the company behind the prescription painkiller OxyContin , has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing comes days after it reached a settlement with more than 20 states which blame Purdue for fueling the opioid crisis, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

According to Purdue Pharma, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy settlement is worth $10 billion and will go towards addressing the opioid crisis.

The settlement effectively dismantles the company owned by Richard Sackler and members of his family.

In a statement, the chairman of Purdue’s board of directors said: “This unique framework for a comprehensive resolution will dedicate all of the assets and resources of Purdue for the benefit of the American public.”

This comes after two dozen state attorneys general, including New York, sued, accusing the pharmaceutical company of deceptive practices that downplayed the addictive nature of the powerful opioid.

Affected families say there is no amount of money that will bring back their loved ones.

Within four months, Terry Crowl’s son Tim was addicted to opioids.

She says her Timothy was first prescribed OxyContin for his migraines.

A decade ago, the 19-year-old became one of Suffolk County’s first overdose victims.

Part of the $10 billion bankruptcy agreement will go towards a monetary settlement to families.

It will also fund the creation of a new company that develops an opioid reversal drug, like Naloxone, and distributes it at a low or no cost to affected communities.

“Let us not forget the family enterprise behind this crisis, the family that profited off of the suffering and death of countless New Yorkers, the Sacklers,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The agreement would require a minimum $3 billion contribution from the Sackler family.

Published reports expect the deal to be contested by most states.

The settlement agreement still has to be approved in court.