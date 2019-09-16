Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – FEMA is warning that personal data shared with a contractor that supports its transitional shelter assistance program may have been stolen, and this breach may affect those who applied for help after Superstorm Sandy.
The data breach may affect 2.5 million people.
Anyone who applied for temporary housing help between 2008 and 2018 may be affected. Superstorm Sandy struck in 2012.
In most of the cases, the breach includes banking information.
FEMA is providing 18 months of free credit monitoring for anyone affected.
For more information about the privacy breach, see FEMA.gov/survivor-privacy-incident.