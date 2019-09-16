CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A robbery suspect is in the hospital Monday morning after police say the man behind the counter of a Brooklyn smoke shop fought back.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a store on Fifth Avenue.

Police say a 28-year-old man pushed the clerk behind the counter to get money from the cash register.

That’s when the worker pulled out a knife and stabbed the suspect in the stomach.

The suspect fled the store and was captured a block away. He was taken into custody and transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

