NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least two people have been injured after a car plowed into the lobby of New Rochelle’s Trump Plaza.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello was on the scene as emergency crews rushed into the luxury high rise around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The black Mercedes left a trail of destruction and broken glass in the front of the building on Huguenot Street before coming to a stop inside Trump Plaza’s main entrance.

Luckily, all of the injuries are said to be minor at this time.

“I seen a driver sitting over there in the doorman and the concierge. The concierge’s got her. He was sitting in the chair, he was bleeding. He just really shook up,” maintenance worker Kevin Jenkins said.

“I walk my dog all the time and this is kind of crazy to see the way the car careen into the heavy glass doors,” New Rochelle resident Marlene Johnson added.

“You wonder, if somebody lost control of a car and what’s going on in the world, did somebody deliberately run the car into the Trump Tower? I don’t know.”

At this time, police are still investigating the cause of the Mercedes’ crash.

Authorities tell CBS2 the incident appears to be an accident but investigators are still piecing together what happened.

