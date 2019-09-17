NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least two people have been injured after a car plowed into the lobby of New Rochelle’s Trump Plaza.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello was on the scene as emergency crews rushed into the luxury high rise around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

BREAKING New Rochelle – car smashes into Trump Plaza pic.twitter.com/biMohq0E7z — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

The black Mercedes left a trail of destruction and broken glass in the front of the building on Huguenot Street before coming to a stop inside Trump Plaza’s main entrance.

Luckily, all of the injuries are said to be minor at this time.

“I seen a driver sitting over there in the doorman and the concierge. The concierge’s got her. He was sitting in the chair, he was bleeding. He just really shook up,” maintenance worker Kevin Jenkins said.

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

“I walk my dog all the time and this is kind of crazy to see the way the car careen into the heavy glass doors,” New Rochelle resident Marlene Johnson added.

“You wonder, if somebody lost control of a car and what’s going on in the world, did somebody deliberately run the car into the Trump Tower? I don’t know.”

Damaged car being removed from Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Totaled, obviously. pic.twitter.com/jZx3QylX1u — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

At this time, police are still investigating the cause of the Mercedes’ crash.

Authorities tell CBS2 the incident appears to be an accident but investigators are still piecing together what happened.

A witness tells ⁦@AielloTV⁩ the doorman at Trump Plaza was injured when the Mercedes crashed through the front doors and into the lobby ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ghzy0qBpOO — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) September 18, 2019

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story