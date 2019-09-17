NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An infant child in a stroller has been killed by an out-of-control SUV in the Bronx.

Chopper 2 and emergency responders are at the scene near White Plains Road and East 216th Street in the Olinville section.

The vehicle reportedly jumped the curb and the stroller was pinned between the SUV and a building around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

FDNY officials say when EMTs arrived, the child had already been rushed by a parent to an area hospital by private means.

Authorities tell CBS2 that child, a one-year-old boy, did not survive the crash.

The driver remained at the scene after the accident.

