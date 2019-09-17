Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say the same woman vandalized a Queens church two weeks in a row, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
It happened at St. Gerard Majella on 91st Avenue in Hollis.
According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, surveillance video from Sunday shows a woman breaking into the church parking lot and damaging Italian-crafted Rosary Stations, parish signs and the sprinkler system.
Father Josephjude C. Gannon, pastor of St. Gerard Majella, says she caused about $10,000 in damage.
Police believe the suspect also vandalized church property on Sept. 8. In surveillance video from that incident, a woman was seen ripping down signs and damaging potted plants in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at (800) 577-TIPS.