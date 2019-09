— Police say the same woman vandalized a Queens church two weeks in a row, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened at St. Gerard Majella on 91st Avenue in Hollis.

According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, surveillance video from Sunday shows a woman breaking into the church parking lot and damaging Italian-crafted Rosary Stations, parish signs and the sprinkler system.

Police Seek Woman Accused Of Causing About $10K In Damage At Queens Church Police are investigating after a woman allegedly vandalized a Queens church two weeks in a row. (Credit: The Tablet)

Father Josephjude C. Gannon, pastor of St. Gerard Majella, says she caused about $10,000 in damage.

Police believe the suspect also vandalized church property on Sept. 8. In surveillance video from that incident, a woman was seen ripping down signs and damaging potted plants in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at (800) 577-TIPS.