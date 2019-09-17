



— A waterfront estate on Long Island can only be described as a palace by the sea.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside for this week’s Living Large.

The scene is set with a centuries-old fountain imported from a French chateau. The stately home in King’s Point sits on three manicured acres, with sweeping views of Manhasset Bay.

Inside, the immense scale and impressive decor are all so striking.

Jason Friedman with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s led the tour through the 26,000 square-foot estate.

“They took about seven, seven and a half years to do the construction,” Friedman said.

A grand entry foyer leads into the vast entertaining space. Rare imported antiques and custom-made pieces create a one-of-a-kind design.

“They had the artisans that did the Louvre and the renovations on Versailles come here and put this room together,” Friedman said.

Custom doors lead to the expansive terrace, where the infinity pool is a showstopper. There’s also a private deep water dock, a 4,000 square-foot guest house, and an enormous outdoor kitchen. And that stands in contrast to the house’s kitchen. It’s cozy, but with top-of-the-line everything, including a pizza oven.

Over-the-top touches are everywhere throughout the home.

In the enormous formal dining room, there’s hand-carved marble and hand-painted walls. The game room features hand-painted walls, too, and Cordoba leather hangings. The walls in the home theater are tapestry.

And in the sun-filled gym, there’s a custom mural with a mosaic tile floor. The Turkish bath is onyx.

The home has seven bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The master is three stories and has four bathrooms — his a cognac marble, hers has a stunning tile inlay design called Pietra Dura.

“Everything here is either antique or made for this house,” Friedman said.

A room worthy of royalty, inside and out.

To live large at 10 Dock Lane will cost you $35 million.

Sharp-eyed viewers may remember the home as a location from the Al Pacino film “Carlito’s Way.”