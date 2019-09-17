NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify someone accused of setting an American flag on fire outside a Manhattan business.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday on 7th Avenue South between Morton Street and Commerce Street.
Surveillance video shows an individual on a bicycle looking at an American flag on a commercial storefront’s gate and pulling what appears to be a lighter out of a bag.
According to police, the individual lit the flag on fire, then fled on his bicycle as the lower portion of the flag became engulfed in flames.
The individual was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants and white sneakers. He was also wearing glasses. He was riding a white bicycle.
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.