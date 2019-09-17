NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the family of late Det. Lou Alvarez a Key to the City.
Alvarez died of 9/11-related cancer on June 29.
He served in the Marines and the NYPD before spending months helping with the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.
Alvarez fought for his fellow first responders until the day he died, calling on Congress to renew the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.
“You all said you would ‘never forget.’ Well I’m here to make sure that you don’t,” he testified, alongside comedian Jon Stewart.
Lawmakers signed the bill to extend the fund shortly after his death.
“He didn’t want to be any kind of star or hero,” his brother Philip told CBS2’s Dick Brennan ahead of last week’s 9/11 anniversary.
Today’s ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall.