Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! It may only be Tuesday, but we already made it through the “worst” day of the week. After yesterday’s clouds and spotty showers, we’re in for an extended stretch of nice days!
It’s a cool start out the door with temps in the 50s… even some 40s far N&W! Expect plenty of sunshine today with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
For Wednesday, we tap into a stronger east flow off the water as high pressure nudges closer. It still looks dry, but there will be more in the way of clouds at times, mainly along the coast. Still pleasant with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The quiet weather continues right through the end of the week. Enjoy!