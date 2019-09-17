BREAKING NEWSFemale Police Officer Shot In Wrist, Suspect Killed On Staten Island
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Sunshine dominates this afternoon with very low humidity levels. Expect highs to be similar to that of yesterday in the mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be on the cool side again tonight with temps dipping into the upper 50s. There will be a few chilly spots north and west, however, that will dip into the 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 70°.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Thursday, expect another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 70s.

