Comments
Sunshine dominates this afternoon with very low humidity levels. Expect highs to be similar to that of yesterday in the mid 70s.
It will be on the cool side again tonight with temps dipping into the upper 50s. There will be a few chilly spots north and west, however, that will dip into the 40s.
Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 70°.
As for Thursday, expect another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 70s.