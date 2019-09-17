



— A man wielding a samurai sword was fatally shot by police in Oceanside on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Columbus Avenue.

Officials say two police officers arrived at the home in response to a domestic call.

When they went inside the home, they found a 35-year-old man and his father involved in an altercation.

According to officials, the 35-year-old man was distraught and had knives in his hand. After the officers entered the home, the man allegedly dropped the knives and picked up a samurai sword.

Officers told him to drop the weapon several times, but the man allegedly lunged at the officers, who then fired shots at him.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Officials say there have been disturbances at that home in the past, and the man’s father said his son suffered from mental illness and was going through difficult times.

The two officers involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Two other officers were also hospitalized. One was involved in a car accident while responding to the scene. The other officer hurt his back while performing CPR on the 35-year-old.