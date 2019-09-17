Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City will soon join other cities around the world, like London and Singapore, in adopting congestion pricing.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City will soon join other cities around the world, like London and Singapore, in adopting congestion pricing.
All vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street would be charged a fee.
Officials say the revenue would be used to improve the area’s transit system.
Web Extra: Read The Regional Plan Association’s Report
While the details are still being sorted out, a new study commissioned by the Regional Plan Association offers suggestions on how the plan should be implemented. It also outlines how much it might cost.
Regional Plan Association President Tom Wright joined CBSN New York to discuss the study, titled “Congestion Pricing in NYC: Getting It Right.”