NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Timothy Cardinal Dolan is warning about a scam, using his name, to con people out of their money.

Dolan posted on his official Twitter page that some people have received Facebook or Twitter messages from an account claiming to be him.

The bogus messages ask potential victims for donations.

Cardinal Dolan says he would never reach out on social media to ask parishioners for money.

If you’ve received the phony messages, the cardinal says alert the archdiocese.

