NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The driver who plowed into Trump Plaza last night in New Rochelle told investigators he “blacked out.”

The 63-year-old man from Larchmont was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan north on LeCount Place when police said he missed his turn onto Huguenot Street and lost control.

The car left a path of destruction before coming to a stop in the plaza’s main lobby.

A 41-year-old concierge suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and it appears he suffered from a medical condition that contributed to the crash.

