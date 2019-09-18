NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The driver who plowed into Trump Plaza last night in New Rochelle told investigators he “blacked out.”
The 63-year-old man from Larchmont was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan north on LeCount Place when police said he missed his turn onto Huguenot Street and lost control.
News release from New Rochelle Police regarding crash at #TrumpPlaza pic.twitter.com/lhl1ZWB7b0
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
The car left a path of destruction before coming to a stop in the plaza’s main lobby.
A 41-year-old concierge suffered minor injuries.
New Rochelle police say driver was man in his 60s from neighboring Larchmont, NY, who told investigators he "blacked out from a medical condition." Driver and #TrumpPlaza concierge treated for relatively minor injuries. https://t.co/KfVHoy06Og
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and it appears he suffered from a medical condition that contributed to the crash.