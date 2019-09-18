



– The girlfriend of the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos was back in court on Wednesday.

Michelle Troconis is now facing a new charge of tampering with evidence in the case.

Her boyfriend Fotis Dulos has been arrested twice, each time accused of evidence tampering, and plead not guilty.

Troconis had little to say in a Norwalk courtroom this morning.

Her case was transferred to Stamford where she is due back in court on Oct. 10.

Jennifer Dulos was shown in a surveillance camera on May 24 pulling up to her New Canaan rental home after dropping off her five children at school.

Police have said Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a “serious physical assault” based on bloodstains and spatter found in the garage.

Surveillance images show Jennifer Dulos’ SUV leaving the home. Police believe her husband was driving it with her body inside.

According to a warrant on Fotis Dulos, “The crime and the cleanup are believed to have occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.”

Connecticut State Police said there is more evidence that has not yet been released in the case.