NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pulling the plug on his mandatory license plate replacement plan after public outcry.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the administration made its decision after a Siena poll showed 60% percent of those surveyed opposed the proposal and 75% called the $25 fee unfair.
The governor’s original plan would have forced approximately three million New York drivers to pay for new license plates.
Cuomo later said drivers might be able to keep their plates if they were in good condition.
Part of the proposal called on residents to vote for their favorite license plate design.
Nearly 50 percent of the 325,000 voters choose one that featured some of the city’s iconic landmarks.