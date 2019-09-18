NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A musician in Brooklyn is speaking out after a violent attack by a suspect still on the run left her with scars all over her body.

As the lead singer in the band “Sloppy Jane,” Hailey Dahl ushered in her fellow musicians for another night of rehearsal. On Wednesday though, she’s also using her voice to speak out as the victim of an assault that sent her to the hospital.

“I don’t want what happened to me to make people afraid to walk on the streets. I don’t want it to breed hatred either,” Dahl said.

The woman living in Bushwick, Brooklyn is smiling through the scars on her face, hands, and back after she was beaten and mugged.

i am goth pic.twitter.com/DqNckfASMo — Sloppy Jane (@sloppyjanemusic) September 13, 2019

The attack happened last Tuesday around 1 a.m. on Humboldt Street. Hailey was walking alone after she had just finished rehearsal.

“Somebody from behind me was like get off your phone… Snapped my phone in half. He said don’t scream, give me your stuff or I’ll stab you.”

The 24-year-old is a fighter though.

“I screamed, struggled for my stuff, eventually he got me on the floor, and I let my stuff go and he ran away,” Dahl said.

Police say surveillance cameras caught video of the slasher – a shirtless suspect. He’s still out there.

“Of course personally I’m angry at someone who would hurt me, but I do feel compassion toward this person I want to express that.”

Compassion because she believes society had to have somehow let him down before he did this. She’s shared her thoughts – and her wounds – on Twitter.

i am hot now because i have face scars, read all about it pic.twitter.com/YaXY7Xts0H — Sloppy Jane (@sloppyjanemusic) September 12, 2019

“It’s on my face. When something happens I would rather I explain.”

The musician – and open book – is hoping this story ends with this suspect off the streets and getting the help he needs.