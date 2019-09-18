Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -REAL IDs are coming to New Jersey.
The state’s motor vehicle commission announced Wednesday the more secure driver’s licenses will be rolled out slowly to avoid long lines.
New Jersey residents will be able to upgrade their current New Jersey license by appointment only at one of six state offices.
READ: REAL ID Fact Sheet
Beginning October 1 of 2020, either a REAL ID or a valid passport will be required to board domestic commercial flights.
The commission says the Department of Homeland Security gave the state extensions on its compliance deadline so it could prepare for Real ID, including changes such as:
- Upgrading online services.
- Upgrading its servers, computers software, and point of sale system.
- Expanding its new ticket queuing system.
- Increasing staffing and changing business hours to extend weekend availability.