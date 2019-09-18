



– The NYPD is updating city residents on their increased presence in Jewish neighborhoods ahead of the High Holy Days.

In recent years, the department has expanded foot patrols and counter-terrorism teams around Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.

This year the NYPD reported a 63% increase in anti-semitic hate crimes around the city.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. “It requires you to take ownership and keep an eye out in the neighborhoods where you live, where you work and where you worship. No one knows these streets better than you do.”

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched another investigation into a possible bias attack in Brooklyn after a Jewish man was assaulted with a belt in early September.

That incident – happening on Saturday night just as Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, was coming to an end – was the third attack on an Orthodox man in Brooklyn in less than a week.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill Outlines Plans For 2019 High Holy Days



The other cases involved someone who hit a rabbi in the face with a heavy paving stone in Crown Heights, breaking his nose and knocking out two teeth.

In the other incident, suspects threw something – possibly ice – at an Orthodox Jewish man while he was sitting in traffic, also in Crown Heights. The victim suffered an eye injury.

