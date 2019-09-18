



Central Park is about to get a big facelift.

The focus is on the northern end of the park in Harlem.

The Central Park Conservancy unveiled its largest restoration project to date Wednesday.

The $150 renovation will replace the aging Lasker Rink and Pool, located just past the 11-acre Harlem Meer.

There will be a new recreation facility, and a wall blocking a historic landscape will be removed.

“So this is the last phase of looking at the Dana Discovery Cener. The Harlem Meer restoration and this facility has outdated life in terms of physical use,” said John Reddick, a Central Park Conservancy consultant.

Watch: Central Park Conservancy, Officials Unveil Makeover To Northern Central Park

Lasker Rink and Pool was built in 1966, but the neighborhood will be getting a brand new pool and skating rink. The building had blocked off the area from the rest of the park, but the new design will connect everything.

WEB EXTRA: Renderings of the re-envisioned north end of Central Park

Right now, the pool and rink are closed for most of the year. The new design will allow park lovers to enjoy the building all year round.

“Ten months a year, you’ll actually be able to move in and through the facility. So if you want to stop by for a cup of coffee or water or just a place to warm up after you’ve had a walk, it’ll be much more open place, not just a building dedicated to skating and swimming,” said architect Susan Rodriguez.

“The vision reimagines the north end and help makes Central Park more open, more accessible, and enjoyable more than ever,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver. “The project will increase recreational possibilities around the Harlem Meer while respecting and enhancing the natural setting.”

Construction is set to begin in 2021, so the pool and rink will be shut down until he project is finished. It will take three years and reopen in 2024.