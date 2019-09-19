Comments
RIVER EDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An NJ TRANSIT train hit a car in River Edge Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. near New Bridge Landing.
Two people in the car, an adult and a child, had to be extricated and are in serious condition, authorities said. No one on the train was injured.
Service on the Pascack Valley line was suspended as a result of the collision. Click here to check current status.
NJ TRANSIT says the train involved was #1610 from Spring Valley to Hoboken.
It’s not clear how the crash occurred.