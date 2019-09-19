NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police hope newly released surveillance images will help them identify the suspects behind Tuesday’s random attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn.
The 24-year-old victim was on his way home around 9:45 p.m. when he was assaulted on Warsoff Place near Flushing Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.
Police said four suspects cornered the man and told him to “give me everything you’ve got.”
When the victim threw his cellphone on the ground, one suspect ran to retrieve it, while two others proceeded to punch him.
Police called this a random attack, but did not consider it a hate crime, since no slur was said.
Early Thursday morning, investigators released images of three of the four suspects being sought in the case.
