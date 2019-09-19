NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In a year full of injuries, doubleheaders, and juiced baseballs – there was nothing that could slow the Yankees down in 2019.
New York clinched their first American League East division title since 2012 with a dominating 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night.
Your 2019 AL East Champs: pic.twitter.com/4J4dfTX8dS
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2019
After missing out a shot to clinch the night before, MVP candidate DJ LeMahieu launched yet another hit with runners in scoring position in the second inning – a three-run homer into the right-center field stands which gave New York a lead they would never surrender.
Let's get it started. pic.twitter.com/J1NZbpDjKh
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2019
Brett Gardner added his career-high 26th home run in the victory. He also drove in three runs, giving the 36-year-old a career-best 69 RBI.
Yardy Boys. pic.twitter.com/LKMXHGGXcq
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2019
Although the division is wrapped up, the Yankees still have something to play for in 2019.
They are currently in a battle with the Houston Astros for the league’s best record and home-field advantage in the postseason.
New York matched the Astros with 100 wins on the season Thursday, Houston has one fewer loss as both juggernauts head towards October.