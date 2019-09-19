BREAKING NEWSNJ Man Arrested On Terror Charges, Allegedly Scouted Targets In New York City For Hezbollah
Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, MLB Postseason, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In a year full of injuries, doubleheaders, and juiced baseballs – there was nothing that could slow the Yankees down in 2019.

New York clinched their first American League East division title since 2012 with a dominating 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night.

After missing out a shot to clinch the night before, MVP candidate DJ LeMahieu launched yet another hit with runners in scoring position in the second inning – a three-run homer into the right-center field stands which gave New York a lead they would never surrender.

Brett Gardner added his career-high 26th home run in the victory. He also drove in three runs, giving the 36-year-old a career-best 69 RBI.

Although the division is wrapped up, the Yankees still have something to play for in 2019.

They are currently in a battle with the Houston Astros for the league’s best record and home-field advantage in the postseason.

New York matched the Astros with 100 wins on the season Thursday, Houston has one fewer loss as both juggernauts head towards October.

