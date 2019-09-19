BREAKING NEWSNJ Man Arrested On Terror Charges, Allegedly Scouted Targets In New York City For Hezbollah
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Elevators, Local TV, MTA, New York, Wheelchair Accessibility


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA has announced plans to make dozens of subway stations accessible to disabled riders.

Under the proposal, the transit agency will spend $5.5 billion so that a station with elevators is available every two stops along train routes.

Upgrades are planned for 48 stations.

Manhattan

  • Essex St
  • Delancey St
  • 42 St-Bryant Park/5 Av
  • 6 Av
  • 14 St
  • 96 St
  • 81 St-Museum of Natural History
  • Dyckman St
  • 168 St
  • 137 St
  • 86 St

Brooklyn

  • Broadway Junction
  • Lorimer St
  • Metropolitan Av
  • 36 St
  • Church Av
  • Avenue H
  • Sheepshead Bay
  • Kings Hwy
  • Norwood Av
  • Myrtle Av
  • Grand St
  • Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts
  • 7 Av
  • Avenue I
  • Kings Hwy
  • Neptune Av
  • Classon Av
  • Junius St
  • New Lots Av
  • Borough Hall

The Bronx

  • Van Cortlandt Park-242 St
  • Tremont Av
  • Parkchester
  • E 149 St
  • Brook Av
  • Mosholu Pkwy

Queens

  • Beach 67 St
  • Briarwood
  • Broadway
  • Woodhaven Blvd
  • Steinway St
  • Rockaway Blvd

Staten Island Railway

  • Clifton
  • New Dorp
  • Huguenot

The MTA board will review the proposal next Wednesday.

For a full look at the new MTA capital plan and the subway lines scheduled for renovations, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply