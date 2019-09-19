Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA has announced plans to make dozens of subway stations accessible to disabled riders.
Under the proposal, the transit agency will spend $5.5 billion so that a station with elevators is available every two stops along train routes.
Upgrades are planned for 48 stations.
Manhattan
- Essex St
- Delancey St
- 42 St-Bryant Park/5 Av
- 6 Av
- 14 St
- 96 St
- 81 St-Museum of Natural History
- Dyckman St
- 168 St
- 137 St
- 86 St
Brooklyn
- Broadway Junction
- Lorimer St
- Metropolitan Av
- 36 St
- Church Av
- Avenue H
- Sheepshead Bay
- Kings Hwy
- Norwood Av
- Myrtle Av
- Grand St
- Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts
- 7 Av
- Avenue I
- Kings Hwy
- Neptune Av
- Classon Av
- Junius St
- New Lots Av
- Borough Hall
The Bronx
- Van Cortlandt Park-242 St
- Tremont Av
- Parkchester
- E 149 St
- Brook Av
- Mosholu Pkwy
Queens
- Beach 67 St
- Briarwood
- Broadway
- Woodhaven Blvd
- Steinway St
- Rockaway Blvd
Staten Island Railway
- Clifton
- New Dorp
- Huguenot
The MTA board will review the proposal next Wednesday.
For a full look at the new MTA capital plan and the subway lines scheduled for renovations, click here.