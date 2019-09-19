NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect targeting women in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows the man follow one woman into her building last Saturday in the Kingsbridge Heights section.
Once inside, investigators say he punched the 24-year-old woman before grabbing her bag and getting away.
Police believe the same man is responsible for a similar attack the week before where a 22-year-old was robbed at knife point near Morris Avenue and East 196th Street.
Neither of the women were severely injured, but their attacker is still at large.
The NYPD described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20’s. He is about 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, black hair with dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants, and white and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.