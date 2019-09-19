Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Grab the jackets out the door this morning! Temps are starting in the low 50s around the city while most places are in the 40s, making it a chilly bus stop.
Sunny skies prevail today as temps reach the low 70s this afternoon. It says quiet for Friday as we warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s.
The final weekend of summer will feel like… summer! It’s a picture perfect weekend with temps in the 80s.
Our next chance of any precip? Not until late Monday. Enjoy the next 4 days as our superb weather rolls on!