Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Grab the jackets out the door this morning! Temps are starting in the low 50s around the city while most places are in the 40s, making it a chilly bus stop.

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunny skies prevail today as temps reach the low 70s this afternoon. It says quiet for Friday as we warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

The final weekend of summer will feel like… summer! It’s a picture perfect weekend with temps in the 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Our next chance of any precip? Not until late Monday. Enjoy the next 4 days as our superb weather rolls on!

