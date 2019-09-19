



Sunshine’s abound this afternoon with high pressure anchored directly overhead. It will be bone dry out there, as well, with dew points only in the 30s. Between that and highs in the low 70s we couldn’t ask for a much better day.

Clear and cool is the story again tonight. It looks like the 30s could be a stretch even for our distant suburbs, but widespread 40s should be expected. As for the city, expect temps to dip into the 50s again.

Tomorrow will feature another round of sunshine with humidity levels still on the low end. But with a warmer air mass in place, we’ll see the mercury rise to around 80°.

Expect this trend to continue into summer’s final weekend with temps peaking in the low to mid 80s.