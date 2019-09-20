Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx homeowner killed a burglary suspect late Thursday night in the Wakefield section, police say.
The 54-year-old homeowner saw the 29-year-old suspect in his backyard shortly before midnight.
Police said the homeowner confronted the suspect and chased him down the block.
The men then got into an altercation in an alleyway, where the homeowner picked up a metal object and hit the suspect in the head, police said.
The suspect died at the scene, and the homeowner was taken into custody.
Their names have not been released.