NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 20 candidates are vying to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
As of Sept. 20, there were three other Republicans and 19 Democrats still in the race.
Republican candidates:
President Donald Trump
Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford
Former U.S. Rep. from Illinois Joe Walsh
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld
Democratic candidates:
U.S. Sen. from Colorado Michael Bennet
Former Vice President Joe Biden
U.S. Sen. from New Jersey Cory Booker
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
Mayor of South Bend Indiana Pete Buttigieg
Former HUD Secretary and Mayor of San Antonio, Texas Julian Castro
U.S. Rep. from Maryland John Delaney
U.S. Rep. from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. Sen. from California Kamala Harris
U.S. Sen. from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar
Mayor of Miramar, Florida Wayne Messam
Former U.S. Rep. from Texas Beto O’Rourke
U.S. Sen. from Vermont Bernie Sanders
Former U.S. Rep. from Pennsylvania Joe Sestak
Former hedge fund manager and activist Tom Steyer
U.S. Rep. from Ohio Tim Ryan
U.S. Sen. from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren
Author and activist Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang