By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another day, another gorgeous set of weather conditions! Bright skies, pleasantly mild temps and low humidity made for a real beauty! Expect mainly clear skies tonight with very comfy overnight lows in the 50s for the ‘burbs, low 60s around NYC.
The weekend ahead is shaping up to a real winner, especially for outdoor lovers. Temps will be in the low and mid 80s along with relatively low humidity so any outdoor plans look to be in perfect shape!
Autumn arrives early Monday morning, but it sure won’t feel like it! Temps once again will reach the low 80s Monday afternoon, and we do have a risk of showers Monday night as a front crosses through. Beyond that, temps will be back into the mid 70s with dry conditions returning.