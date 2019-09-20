Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s going to be a fine Friday as this great stretch rolls right into the weekend.
We’re starting in the 40s and 50s across the region, but temps will warm nicely by afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies rule the day.
The last weekend of summer is looking picture perfect! Plenty of sunshine and very warm temps… low 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday. For some inland spots south of the city, the 90 mark is not out of the question. A superb beach weekend!
Fall arrives at 3:50 a.m. Monday, but it won’t be feeling like it just yet. A cold front approaches late in the day bringing our next shower chance, but not before another nice day in the low 80s.