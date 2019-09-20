Comments
High pressure remains in control today with just a few cirrus clouds passing by. It will be warmer, as well, with highs right around 80°.
We’ve got another good looking night on tap, but it shouldn’t be quite as chilly. Expect temps in the suburbs to bottom out in the 40s & 50s while the city dips into the low 60s.
Tomorrow’s another beauty with mostly sunny skies. And we’re not done with the warm up just yet: low 80s in reach!
As for Sunday, expect more of the same with sunshine and highs in the 80s.