ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics has reached three new settlements as part of its investigation into a former fundraising group for Mayor Bill de Blasio.
De Blasio shut down the nonprofit Campaign for One New York in 2016 after it was accused of misusing campaign donations for political purposes.
The new settlements involve Brookfield Financial Properties, Toll Brothers, and Greenpoint Landing Developers.
They add up to a combined total of $65,000. So far, the total penalties in the overall investigation is more than $100,000.