



— Plans to build a luxury high-rise on Long Island are getting mixed reactions.

Roslyn, settled in 1633 on Long Island’s North Shore, is known for its historic preservation.

But if some developers get their way, Roslyn’s landmark clock tower would be dwarfed by a proposed 12-story high-rise with 27 high-end apartments at $2 million apiece, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

It would be built on Lumber Road and include much green space, abutting the creek and nearby Grist Mill, circa 1715.

“I actually grew up in Roslyn. I graduated from the high school and everything in 1977, and it’s too historic. It’s going to be way too high for down here,” Roslyn homeowner Andy Careri said.

Roslyn business owner Tom Megaris says he’s a fan of the development and tall buildings.

“Sure. I like this to be like New York, New York City,” he said.

Other communities have been encouraging large-scale residential properties, but Roslyn is not zoned for that. The next hearing on the high-rise is scheduled for October.

“We encourage in the community buildings that are of the appropriate scale, buildings that are in keeping with the character with the charm of the community,” Roslyn village trustee Craig Westergard said.

An attorney representing the school district says there is significant concern over the project’s impact.